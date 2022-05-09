'Why we are celebrating Europe Day': EU chief criticises Russia over Ukraine conflict

EU leader Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that Europe stands behind Ukraine, slamming Russia for waging a "atrocious war" and directing "senseless aggression" in the nation, which has suffered massive damage and continues to do so.

Her message, delivered via video, comes as the continent commemorates Europe Day, which began with the premise that "conflict should be unthinkable" between European nations.

In the two minute and 20 second video shared on Twitter, the European Union chief is heard saying "Today our continent encounters shadows of the past we thought we had left behind long back. An atrocious war, senseless aggression and destroyed cities. Millions of innocents fleeing their homes. A people desperately struggling to determine its own future,".

"At the same time, the Kremlin's invasion reminds us why we’re celebrating Europe Day. The day when a peaceful, prosperous Europe was born. 72 years later, Europe is stronger and more united than ever."

Her message arrived on the same day as a blast in Ukraine that killed more than 60 people, more than two months after the conflict began over Russia's "denazification" of the country.

"We are recovering from the COVID crisis. Member states have already received 100 billion euros from our recovery fund. Vast investments are securing millions of jobs and creating new jobs every day. We are working hard to protect the climate."

The 'Schuman Declaration' was signed on May 9, 1950, on Europe Day. It is being commemorated this year while the continent is witnessing one of the deadliest conflicts since World War II.

