/Sun setting on Netanyahu government? Israel may be heading for snap elections as Knesset dissolves Parliament | WION Decodes

Israel could be heading toward an early national election after lawmakers took the first formal step to dissolve parliament, a move that threatens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. The development comes at a highly sensitive time for Israel, which remains involved in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, while also facing growing international criticism over the conduct of the war and the influence of far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet.

What exactly happened?

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On Wednesday (May 20), Israeli lawmakers voted in favour of a bill to dissolve the 120-seat Knesset, Israel's parliament. The proposal passed its preliminary reading with 110 votes in support and none against.

The bill still needs to clear multiple parliamentary stages before becoming law. If it ultimately passes, Israel would likely hold elections within about 90 days, potentially before the current parliamentary term ends in October.

As per reports, the trigger for the crisis came from Netanyahu’s own allies. Ultra-Orthodox parties, which are crucial to keeping his coalition alive, accused the prime minister of failing to deliver on a long-promised law that would exempt religious students from mandatory military service. Angered by delays, some coalition partners backed the move to dissolve parliament.

Why is Netanyahu under pressure?

Netanyahu is already facing multiple political and personal challenges at once. Opinion polls since the October 7 Hamas attacks have consistently shown his coalition losing support. Many Israelis blame his government for security failures surrounding the attack, while public frustration over the prolonged war continues to grow.

He is also still fighting a long-running corruption trial. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is reportedly involved in efforts to broker a possible plea deal that could eventually lead to Netanyahu stepping away from politics.

Questions around Netanyahu’s health have also resurfaced after recent disclosures about prostate cancer treatment and his earlier pacemaker surgery.

What happens next?

The bill now moves to committee discussions, where lawmakers will debate the timing of a possible snap election before sending it back for final approval. Notably, polls currently suggest Netanyahu could lose his majority, but Israel’s fragmented political system often makes coalition-building difficult.