Why did Susan Rice quit the Biden administration? Know about her clashes with other WH officials

US President Joe Biden’s domestic policy advisor Susan Rice is set to vacate her office next month amidst massive controversy around immigration policy. According to NBC News, she helped the Biden administration shape USA’s policies regarding immigration, health, gun rights and student loans. However, NBC has quoted the White House officials as saying that there was no link between Rice’s departure and the controversies around her portfolio.

Why has Susan Rice left the Biden administration?

Her departure comes amid growing concerns over the White House’s treatment of migrant children who come unaccompanied at the country’s southern border. It is alleged that the current US policy is encouraging migrant parents to send their children northward. Later, the children end up in punishable jobs in violation of the country’s labour laws.

Earlier, a New York Times report revealed that the sponsors of these migrant children were forcing these unaccompanied children into doing gruesome jobs. The NY Times reported, “All along, there were signs of the explosive growth of this labor force and warnings that the Biden administration ignored or missed.”

The target of these massive allegations was none other than Susan Rice, who oversees the country’s domestic policies.

Susan Rice’s clash with other White House officials

NBC News has reported that Susan also had clashes with other Biden White House officials over the thorniest issue of all surrounding her work in the administration—Immigration. She locked horns with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over the handling of the migrants at the country’s border. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain even said her style was sometimes intimidating for her colleagues. He said, “Susan is blunt and direct, and some people find that style effective; some people I think are intimidated by it.”

Administration officials react to Susan Rice’s departure

While the administration officials lauded Rice’s efforts to “take the Domestic Policy Council to new heights”, they clearly denied any link between her departure and the child labour controversy. One senior official said, “Rice has told colleagues she entered the administration intending to stay two years.” They suggest that the departure of Susan Rice was already in the works.

Now, candidates from inside and outside the White House will be considered in the selection process by Biden for Rice's successor. Whoever the president chooses to be his next domestic policy advisor, his/her term will be tasked with enforcing current programmes and taking a few additional executive measures.