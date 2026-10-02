/‘Whoever sent him...’: Netanyahu issues chilling warning after Flydubai hijack attempt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (Oct 2) warned that whoever was behind the Flydubai incident will pay a “very heavy price”. This comes two days after a Flydubai flight was nearly hijacked while it was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to crash the plane. Despite being severely injured, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and overpower the attacker. Netanyahu said that the attacker “underwent Islamist radicalisation”.

Netanyahu issues stark warning

“As time passes, the picture is becoming clearer: The attacker underwent Islamist radicalisation. He came to crash the plane with all passengers on board,” Netanyahu said.

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“We are investigating whether he was sent, and whoever sent him will pay a very heavy price,” the Israeli prime minister said of the co-pilot assailant.

Netanyahu did not name any country as potentially being behind the attack. However, he has often pointed the finger at Iran, which Israel and the United States attacked in February.

A day earlier, Netanyahu told Fox News, “We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.”

“The attacker, he calls out to the aircrew, ‘Kill me, kill me’,” he said, adding it was “clear he was suicidal.”

Trump threatens Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 1) threatened that Iran will be “hit very hard” if it is found to be linked to the Flydubai incident. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether Iran was involved in the incident.

“I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes but we’re working on it right now,” Trump responded.

When asked whether the US would retaliate against Iran if it was found responsible, Trump said, “Oh, they’ll be hit very hard, don’t worry.”