Who was Texas inmate Ivan Cantu executed for double murder?

The southern US state of Texas on Wednesday (Feb 28) executed Ivan Cantu, convicted of fatally shooting his cousin, James Mosqueda and his cousin's 22-year-old girlfriend, Amy Kitchen, in November 2000.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), Cantu, 50, was put to death by using a lethal injection. the time of death recorded was 6:47 pm local time. Despite concerns over the method of execution, a TDCJ spokesperson said there were no issues with the injection, which took about 21 minutes to execute Cantu.

Till his execution, Cantu maintained that he was innocent. In his final speech, he addressed the concerned families and pleaded his case.

“I’d like to address the Kitchens and Mosqueda families. I want you to know that I never killed James and Amy. And if I did, if I knew who did, you would’ve been the first to know any information I would’ve had that would’ve helped to bring justice to James and Amy," Cantu said.

The prosecutors, however, have claimed that Cantu killed Mosqueda, who dealt illegal drugs, and Kitchen, as he attempted to steal a stash of drugs (cocaine, marijuana) and cash from his cousin's north Dallas home.

According to court documents submitted over the years, Cantu's attorney contested this claim. They said false testimony was presented at trial by the state’s key witnesses, including one who has since recanted.

The attorneys also contended a newly uncovered evidence supporting Cantu's version that Mosqueda was targeted and killed by rivals who also threatened Cantu over his cousin’s alleged debts.

Among those expressing doubts about Cantu's conviction was the foreman of the jury that presided over his 2001 trial.

Jeff Calhoun, in an article in the Austin American-Statesman, asked for the execution to be delayed pending further investigation.

A MoveOn.org petition had urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to halt the execution. The petition even garnered nearly 150,000 signatures but ultimately proved insufficient.

Notably, capital punishment is abolished in 23 US states while six states viz. Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, have put a hold on its use.

Cantu's execution comes a month after Alabama inmate Kenneth smith was executed using nitrogen gas for the first time in US history.