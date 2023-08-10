Who was Simon Carlyle? Scottish creator known for Two Doors Down dies at 48

Simon Carlyle, best known for his creation Two Doors Down, has died at the age of 48. His manager Amanda Davis issued a detailed statement after the Scottish creator died, who said Carlyle was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent.

“Simon was a wonderful person and a major comedic talent. He was much respected across the industry both for the quality of his writing and for being a kind, funny, supportive and nurturing collaborator. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go to his family, friends and colleagues,” the manager said.

What caused Simon Carlyle’s death?

As reported by The Sun, Simon Carlyle died of natural causes and there were no suspicious elements involved.

He wrote Two Doors Down with his co-writer Gregor Sharp in 2013, which came to the limelight only in 2016 after it was picked up by BBC network.

According to an insider cited by the Sun, “Simon was incredibly popular with all the cast and crew - they’re absolutely in bits over this.”

Simon Carlyle’s early life struggles

In a 2018 interview with The Scottish Sun, Simon had shed light on the struggles he faced before the success of Two Doors Down.

“You basically don’t make any money from writing for the first 20 years,” he said in the interview.

“I have school friends who became plumbers and earn great cash with a big house and car and it makes you wonder why you keep trying to write,” he added.

His fortunes came to life only after Two Doors Down started picking up BBC’s interest as it was later moved to a primetime slot on BBC One in 2022.

Two Doors Down’s seventh season on the way

Two Doors Down, centred around the residents of Latimer Crescent, received a renewal for its seventh season in February.

The upcoming series of six episodes is scheduled to air later this year and will mark the return of Doon Mackichan, renowned for her portrayal of Cathy in the show's early seasons.

Within the series, Elaine C. Smith embodies the sharp-tongued neighbour Christine, alongside Alex Norton portraying the enduring Eric Baird, Arabella Weir as his spouse Beth, Doon Mackichan embodying the lively friend Cathy, Jonathan Watson as her submissive husband Colin, and Grado taking on the role of the rugged character Alan.

The success of Two Doors Down inspired Carlyle to create Changing Ends, a work based on Alan Carr's upbringing in the 1980s Northampton as the son of a football manager.