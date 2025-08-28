/Who was Robin Westman, Minneapolis school shooting suspect?

The suspected shooter of the Minneapolis school shooting has been identified as Robin Westman. He launched an open firing at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday (August 27).
The suspected shooter of the Minneapolis school shooting has been identified as Robin Westman. He launched an open firing at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday (August 27) and killed two children and left dozens injured. Westman, a 22-year-old, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“The coward who fired these shots ultimately took his own life in the rear of the church,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a press conference.