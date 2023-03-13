Who was Jayden Robker—teen boy who went missing in Kansas? What caused his death as dead body found in pond

Jayden Robker, a teen from Kansas City who went missing on February 2, has been declared dead by Gladstone police. The dead body of the 13-year-old boy was found in a water body in the jungle around Northwest Englewood Road and North Broadway. As per the boy’s aunt, the description of the corpse matched with his lost teen nephew's body. A preliminary autopsy report showed no sign of foul play in the death of Jayden Robker.

The cause of the death of Jayden Robker

The police are yet to find out the real cause of Jayden Robker’s death. As per several media reports, Robker left his home on February 2 to sell Pokemon cards but never returned. He was last seen near the intersection of Northwest Plaza Drive and Northwest Plaza Avenue.

His body, however, was discovered about a mile away. Gladstone and Kansas City police departments are still investigating the case. There are still many questions about what happened to the 13-year-old and how he ended up in that pond.

Jayden Robker’s parents and family details

Jayden Robker’s mother Heather Robker was hoping for a happy reunion with her son until the divers pulled out the dead body of her son from a nearby water body. Jayden Robker was the oldest among six children of his parents. In a statement given to the media, the tearful mother of Jayden Robker said, “Just the overwhelming feeling of just crying and not knowing, but knowing ... it's words you can't even describe,” She added. “I miss my son."

Community gathers to bid the final adieu to Jayden Robker

Members of the community erected a memorial in the neighbourhood where Jayden Robker used to live. There are pictures, prayers, and stuffed Pokémon animals. Heather Robker hopes that people remember him for his heart and smile. She said, “Jay was a very ambitious person. He was loved by many -- family, friends, classmates. He was a very hearted kid.” “He was a very loving child. He just cared about people," she further stated.

Earlier, the community members searched the area after Robker's disappearance. Heather Robker, the teen's mother, was seen in the area asking locals if they had seen her son, according to Kansas City News. The FBI announced that they were offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Susan Deedon, Jayden's aunt, stated that she kept telling them that they needed to search the ponds. She went on to say that she had no idea there was a pond where the body was discovered, and that if she had known, she would have gone and looked in it.