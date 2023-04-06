Who was Bob Lee? Founder of CashApp stabbed to death in California- Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey react

The 43-year-old founder of the mobile payment service Cash App, Bob Lee was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California. The technology executive was fatally slain on early Tuesday, according to San Francisco Police Department. In a press release by the police officers, they said that the tech founder was stabbed on Main Street at 2:35 am and later died in the hospital. Lee’s death was also confirmed by Josh Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer, MobileCoin.

Lee joined MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency and digital payments startup in 2021 as its chief product officer. "Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators”, Josh Goldbard said in a statement.

Who was Bob Lee? Tech entrepreneur and founder of CashApp

Bob Lee was a tech entrepreneur who is best remembered as the founder of the tech company, CashApp. He had been the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched CashApp. CashApp, the mobile payments service was earlier known as Square Cash.

Lee started his career in 1997 as a web developer for Redrock Communications. He worked with several big names over the following years, like Capgemini, OCI and AT&T. Between 2004 to 2010, he was a staff software engineer at Google, a position he left to join Square Cash as its CTO.

Currently, he was working in MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency firm that he joined in February 2021. He joined it as a part-time investor and early-stage investor. In November 2021, he became chief product officer at MobileCoin and brought with him years of experience gained through his stints at several companies.

Before joining MobileCoin, Lee was CEO of Present, a position he had held for six years. Lee was also Limited Partner at SV Angle and SignalFire.

He is also known as the contributor to the creation of the Android OS for smartphones. Lee used to describe himself as ‘Crazy Bon’ and contributed to the development of the mobile app for the World Health Organization (WHO) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

CashApp is currently accessible in the US and UK. It helps transfer money from one person to another. The app reported around 70 million annual transacting users and a gross profit worth $1.8 billion in September 2021.

What happened to Bob Lee?

The San Francisco police department said in a statement, "On April 4, 2023, at approximately 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a 43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds".

"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries." the statement added.

The SFPD Homicide Details is investigating the case and no arrests have been made so far.

After being stabbed, Lee stumbled down Main Street in San Francisco’s downtown district in search of help but was rebuffed, based on the surveillance footage. He lifts his shirt to show the passerby driver his injuries, but rather than help, the motorist speeds off.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey react

Lee had previously worked as the CTO of Jack Dorsey’s digital payment app, Square. He was also employed at Google early in his career and was even an investor in Elon Musk’s tech startup, SpaceX.

"It's real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental in Square and Cash App. STL guy", Dorsey, CEO of Block, posted on social media.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk also reacted to this sad incident, "Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately". Musk tagged San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in his tweet.

San Francisco is regarded as nearly the most crime-ridden city in the U.S. with drug use and homelessness driving a massive surge in violence and robberies.

(With inputs from agencies)



