Who should get tested for coronavirus?

With a growing number of coronavirus confirmed cases across the world. Having a sore throat or sniffles might feel like a cause of concern for you.

But experts say, there is no need to worry in most cases. According to reports, there is no community transmission of novel coronavirus infection in India as yet.

People with concerning symptoms can call the helpline numbers. To be assessed and, if deemed necessary, referred for testing.

You may need to isolate yourself if you have travelled to an affected area, or have been in close contact with an infected person.

People who have had direct or close physical contact with a Covid-19 patient needs to get tested. You might be guided by doctors to isolate at home for 14 days.

Isolation would be required only if the symptoms develop. If your symptoms are mild, you do not need to use public transport. Separate ambulances are there for suspected cases.

District surveillance officer will visit and get your transportation. Doctors will assess your condition and you may be advised to stay isolated at home.

If you do end up testing positive, the authorities will alert the people you have come in contact with.

However, they will not reveal your identity out of privacy concerns. Given the nature and spread of this particular virus, the Indian government has extended helplines and websites to answer queries and complaints.

Things to remember