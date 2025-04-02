Forbes' 2025 World Billionaires List is out and Walmart heir Alice Walton has held the top position. She stands top in the list of 406 women among the World's Billionaires, according to Forbes. Walton has surpassed the French L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers to take the highest position among women, a 13.3% rise from 369 in 2024. She has grabbed the 15th spot on the overall list.

Advertisment

Bettencourt Meyers holds the second position in the Forbes list of richest women. Julia Koch, the widow of industrialist David Koch and Jacqueline Mars, an heir to the Mars confectionery fortune, remain the third and fourth richest women.

The Forbes list states that nine of the ten wealthiest women on the list inherited their fortunes. The richest self-made woman is Rafaela Aponte-Diamant, the Swiss co-founder of the world’s largest shipping line, whose net worth is $37.7 billion, the list added. She ranks one in the list of 113 self-made women on the list. Others on this list include Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift.

Read more | How much did Ratan Tata leave for his pets in his $443 million will?

Advertisment

Top 10 richest women in the world, as per the Forbes list

Alice Walton

Net worth: 101 billion USD

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family

Net worth: 81.6 billion USD

Advertisment

Julia Koch & family

Net worth: 74.2 billion USD

Jacqueline Mars

Net worth: 42.6 billion USD

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Net worth: 37.7 billion USD

Savitri Jindal & family

Net worth: 35.5. billion USD



Abigail Johnson

Net worth: 32.7 billion USD

Miriam Adelson & family

Net worth: 32.1 billion USD

Marilyn Simons & family

Net worth: 31 billion USD

Melinda French Gates

Net worth: 30.4 billion USD

Read more | Waqf bill debate in India: How are waqf assets managed in other countries? See list

Who is the richest Indian woman?

Savitri Jindal, Member of Parliament, is the richest matriarch in India, as per the Forbes list. She controls the Jindal Group, an Indian conglomerate that spans sectors including steel, power, cement and infrastructure. The company was founded by her late husband, Om Prakash Jindal, who died in a helicopter crash in 2005. Four of Jindal’s nine children help manage the company.

Read more | Val Kilmer net worth: 90s’ highest-paid actor, earned millions from Top Gun — a look at his fortune

List of richest Indians:

Mukesh Ambani – $92.5 billion (Reliance Industries)

Gautam Adani – $56.3 billion (Adani Group)

Savitri Jindal – $35.5 billion (OP Jindal Group)

Shiv Nadar – $34.5 billion (HCL Technologies)

Dilip Shanghvi – $24.9 billion (Sun Pharmaceuticals)

Read more | Indonesia's richest woman loses $3.6 bn in 3 days

(With inputs from agencies)