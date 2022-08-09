US Muslim communities jittery after four men murdered in New Mexico, probe on

Muslim communities across the US are experiencing a surge of fear following a spate of murders of Muslim males in New Mexico. On August 8, the fourth victim was identified by authorities, who have not ruled out a connection between the killings of many Muslim men in Albuquerque. Authorities have stated that the victims' race and religion were common factors in three of the murders the previous week. The police said they thought that Friday’s murder could be related to the three killings of Muslim men who belonged to South Asia, Al Jazeera reported.

In the nine months prior to the death of Naeem Hussian on Friday (August 5), three other Muslim men were killed in ambush shootings. Due to the killings, Muslims in the US are now afraid because they have experienced prejudice, discrimination, and violence. Hussain was a 25-year-old man from Pakistan and passed away shortly after two other Pakistanis, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41. The first instance that took place was the death of a 62-year-old Afghani man, Mohammad Ahmadi, in November last year.

A member of the Muslim community in New York, Debbie Almontaser, on his Twitter said, "The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying." She further said, "Who is next?!"

This has not only shook up the Albuquerque Muslim community, but Muslims nationally.



Authorities have classified a dark grey or silver four-door Volkswagen with tinted windows that resemble a Jetta or Passat suspected of having been used in all four homicides. They later published images of the vehicle and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest.

US President Joe Biden posted on Twitter on Sunday (August 6) expressing his grief for the incident. He said that such hateful assaults are not acceptable in America.

I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.



