NASA's Indian-origin chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) officer, Neela Rajendra has been fired. This comes after the space agency reportedly changed her designation to ensure she is safe amid US President Donald Trump's job slashing spree.

According to reports, her department was changed to Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success. Rajendra had run NASA's central diversity office, during which she once argued that deadlines for projects undermine inclusion.

Rajendra had updated her LinkedIn profile two months ago, in which she mentioned her new post in NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

In another post, she wrote,"This is why I show up everyday at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory. We help humanity see itself for who we all are—beautiful, fragile, alone and yet also, not alone. I hope this image brings some comfort in the uncertainty facing our communities, whether it’s from fires or anything else."

Rajendra had made efforts to diversify NASA, which included promoting the “Space Workforce 2030" pledge. She also focused on hiring women and minorities.

US President Donald Trump has been ambitious about his Mars mission. The president is keen on sending astronauts to the red planet; this is when two NASA astronauts are already looking to be back home from a lunar mission at the earliest after repeated delays. And now, what comes as a big blow to the space agency are the layoffs. NASA was made to eliminate the post of chief scientist along with two other departments. Katharine Calvin, chief scientist, was appointed by former President Joe Biden to bolster climate change initiatives.

Ever since Trump assumed office on January 20, the Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk, has been slashing jobs under the pretext of cost-cutting. A month ago, the White House issued an order to implement downsizing of teams. The move was initiated for 'reforming the federal workforce to maximise efficiency and productivity'.