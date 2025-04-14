'Lost in space for 67 years': NASA plans to bring the world's oldest satellite 'Vanguard' back to Earth

Produced by Abhinav Yadav

Apr 14, 2025, 01:59 PM

67 Years Later, Vanguard 1 Might Finally Come Home

Launched in 1958, Vanguard 1 is the oldest satellite still in orbit. Now, scientists want to bring it back to Earth in what could be the first space salvage mission of its kind.

A Tiny Satellite With a Big Legacy

Weighing just 3 pounds, Vanguard 1 was the first solar powered satellite and helped the US rebound after early space race setbacks. It stopped transmitting in 1964, but still orbits Earth today.

Scientists Call It a “Time Capsule in Space”

After six decades in orbit, Vanguard 1 has been exposed to: Solar radiation Micrometeorites Space debris Researchers believe its return could reveal how old space tech survives over time.

The Mission Plan Two Steps to History

The idea is to send a spacecraft to inspect Vanguard 1’s condition. If stable, the spacecraft will capture and return it safely to Earth, maybe through the ISS or a retrieval capsule.

From Orbit to the Smithsonian?

If recovered, Vanguard 1 could be displayed at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington. It would serve as a powerful symbol of humanity’s first steps into space.

No Official Backing Yet But Interest Is Growing

The mission isn’t approved by any agency yet. Experts say a private space funder like Jeff Bezos or Jared Isaacman could help make it happen.

A Piece of Space History Worth Saving

More than just hardware, Vanguard 1 is a living record of the space age. Bringing it home could help engineers, historians, and future space missions learn from the past to build the future.