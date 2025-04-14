'Lost in space for 67 years': NASA plans to bring the world's oldest satellite 'Vanguard' back to Earth
Launched in 1958, Vanguard 1 is the oldest satellite still in orbit. Now, scientists want to bring it back to Earth in what could be the first space salvage mission of its kind.
Weighing just 3 pounds, Vanguard 1 was the first solar powered satellite and helped the US rebound after early space race setbacks. It stopped transmitting in 1964, but still orbits Earth today.
After six decades in orbit, Vanguard 1 has been exposed to: Solar radiation Micrometeorites Space debris Researchers believe its return could reveal how old space tech survives over time.
The idea is to send a spacecraft to inspect Vanguard 1’s condition. If stable, the spacecraft will capture and return it safely to Earth, maybe through the ISS or a retrieval capsule.
If recovered, Vanguard 1 could be displayed at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington. It would serve as a powerful symbol of humanity’s first steps into space.
The mission isn’t approved by any agency yet. Experts say a private space funder like Jeff Bezos or Jared Isaacman could help make it happen.
More than just hardware, Vanguard 1 is a living record of the space age. Bringing it home could help engineers, historians, and future space missions learn from the past to build the future.