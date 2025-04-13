‘Microbial life’: NASA’s InSight mission may have discovered liquid water beneath Mars’ surface
Produced by Abhinav yadav
A new study using NASA’s InSight mission data has made an exciting discovery. Scientists say they may have found liquid water beneath Mars' surface, which could mean life is still possible on the Red Planet.
NASA’s InSight lander has been listening for marsquakes since 2018. Using its SEIS instrument, it records seismic waves to study Mars' underground layers. Now, researchers have noticed something unusual in the Martian crust.
At depths of 10 to 20 km, wave speeds suddenly change. Scientists think this may point to cracks filled with liquid water. This is different from earlier beliefs, which suggested the changes were due to empty space or mineral shifts.
To test the theory, researchers used Swedish diabase rock, similar to Martian crust. They measured how seismic waves moved through it in dry, wet, and frozen conditions. The result? The wet rocks matched Mars' signals almost perfectly.
Liquid water is a key ingredient for life.If water exists beneath Mars' surface today, it could provide a safe place for microbes away from harsh radiation and freezing temperatures on the surface.
Earlier research hinted at water near Mars’ poles or frozen underground. But this study suggests something more stable, deep liquid water, which has never been confirmed before.
This discovery could reshape future Mars missions. Robots and landers may now need to drill deep underground to search for signs of life because if there’s water, there might be life too.