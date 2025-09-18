/Who is Mahmoud Khalil? US judge rules for deportation of pro-Palestinian activist to Syria or Algeria

A US immigration judge has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of pro-Palestinian protests, must be deported to either Syria or Algeria. The ruling stems from accusations that Khalil failed to disclose certain details in his green card application, as outlined in court records. Khalil's legal representatives have announced plans to challenge the deportation order, emphasising that a federal district court had previously ruled against immediate deportation or detention during the ongoing case in federal court.

In his response to the ruling, Khalil expressed little surprise, accusing the Trump administration of retaliating against him for his political activism. "It’s not shocking that they continue to target me for exercising my right to free speech... this latest action exposes their real agenda," Khalil said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who is Mahmoud Khalil?

A former graduate student from Columbia University in New York, Khalil was a key figure in campus pro-Palestinian protests. He was previously detained for over three months but released in June following court orders. Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria, has become one of the most vocal advocates for Palestine in the US, drawing scrutiny from the Trump administration, particularly during its efforts to suppress such protests at universities. The administration claims irregularities in Khalil’s 2024 green card application are grounds for his deportation.

Notably, Khalil is married to a US citizen, and his wife gave birth to their child while he was in custody earlier this year.