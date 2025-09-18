/Who is Mahmoud Khalil? US judge rules for deportation of pro-Palestinian activist to Syria or Algeria

A US immigration judge has ordered the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, over alleged inconsistencies in his green card application
A US immigration judge has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of pro-Palestinian protests, must be deported to either Syria or Algeria. The ruling stems from accusations that Khalil failed to disclose certain details in his green card application, as outlined in court records. Khalil's legal representatives have announced plans to challenge the deportation order, emphasising that a federal district court had previously ruled against immediate deportation or detention during the ongoing case in federal court.
In his response to the ruling, Khalil expressed little surprise, accusing the Trump administration of retaliating against him for his political activism. "It’s not shocking that they continue to target me for exercising my right to free speech... this latest action exposes their real agenda," Khalil said, as reported by Bloomberg.
A former graduate student from Columbia University in New York, Khalil was a key figure in campus pro-Palestinian protests. He was previously detained for over three months but released in June following court orders. Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria, has become one of the most vocal advocates for Palestine in the US, drawing scrutiny from the Trump administration, particularly during its efforts to suppress such protests at universities. The administration claims irregularities in Khalil’s 2024 green card application are grounds for his deportation.
Notably, Khalil is married to a US citizen, and his wife gave birth to their child while he was in custody earlier this year.
Khalil’s attorneys have reached out to Judge Michael Farbiarz, who earlier blocked deportation and detention efforts. One of Khalil’s lawyers, Baher Azmy, criticised the recent deportation order as "unusual," arguing that Khalil was denied a hearing and a waiver from deportation without sufficient due process. The lawyers also warned that the Trump administration’s actions pose significant risks to Khalil’s freedom, family life, and personal safety if he is forcibly removed from the US