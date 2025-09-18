/Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron prepare to defend against Candace Owens’ allegations in US court

Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, are gearing up to present scientific and photographic evidence in a US courtroom as part of a defamation lawsuit they have filed against Candace Owens. Owens, a prominent right-wing influencer, has publicly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born male, a statement the Macrons strongly deny. In response, their legal team stated that they will provide expert testimony to refute the claims, presenting both medical and personal proof that the allegations are baseless.

Brigitte Macron, who has found the accusations deeply upsetting, is determined to go through with the legal process, despite the personal discomfort involved in revealing such intimate evidence. Her lawyer, Tom Clare, emphasized that the case was not just about defending her dignity, but also about protecting the French president from unnecessary distractions. Clare said that while revealing such evidence is unpleasant, Brigitte is resolute in her decision to address the issue publicly to clear her name.

Owens, known for her controversial online presence, has repeatedly promoted the theory that Brigitte Macron is not a biological woman. In March 2024, Owens even stated she would stake her entire professional reputation on the falsehood. The origins of the claim trace back to a YouTube video from 2021 by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey. The Macrons won an earlier defamation suit against Roy and Rey in France, but this ruling was overturned on appeal in 2025, citing freedom of speech protections, though the case remains under appeal.

The defamation lawsuit filed in the US accuses Owens of disregarding credible evidence and continuing to spread the false claim. In US defamation cases involving public figures, the plaintiff must prove "actual malice"—that the defendant acted with reckless disregard for the truth or knowingly spread false information.

In a statement to Paris Match, Emmanuel Macron explained why they were taking legal action. He asserted that the claim was “nonsense” and that Owens knowingly spread false information to harm his wife’s reputation and promote an ideological agenda, with connections to far-right figures.