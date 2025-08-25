/Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia? Man at the centre of Trump’s immigration crackdown faces deportation to Uganda

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man who became a flashpoint of US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration, has been detained again by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and faces another deportation threat. The Salvadoran man was wrongly deported by the US authorities earlier this year, drawing outrage across the nation. Garcia was detained at his check-in appointment in Baltimore, days after he was freed from federal custody in Tennessee.

Abrego’s lawyers have asked the courts to dismiss his case on the grounds that the administration’s move is a vindictive attempt to punish him for challenging his initial deportation to El Salvador. However, his case saw a new turn when the immigration officials on Friday revealed that he would be deported to Uganda, a country he has no known connection to, after he declined an offer to be deported to Costa Rica in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges.

His case has sparked outrage among legal experts and human rights advocates, who say his deportation is being rushed without a court hearing, violating US laws.

