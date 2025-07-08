Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked group, has taken responsibility for abducting three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali. The abduction, as per reports happened on July 1 when armed assailants of the group launched a coordinated attack on the factory premises. Condemning the abduction, the Government of India (GOI) at the time said that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in constant touch with the concerned authorities and security agencies, as well as the families of the victims. Who is Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin? Why did the group take Indian citizens hostage? Here's all you need to know.

What is Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)?

As mentioned above, Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin is an al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group in West Africa's Mali. The terrorist group, as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), self-describes itself as the official branch of al-Qaida in Mali. Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin is active in most of West Africa, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo.

The group was created on 2 March 2017 and was announced by its leader, Iyad Ag Ghali, in a speech broadcast by the media agency Al Zalaqa. It is actually a coalition of multiple jihadist groups operating in the Sahel region of West Africa, namely Ansar al-Din, the Macina Liberation Front (FLM), al-Murabitun and the Sahara Emirate subgroup of al-Qa’ida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). JNIM has become the most influential jihadist group and, according to the United Nations, the most significant threat in the Sahel, frequently using weapons and politics to weaken states and position itself as a credible alternative. As per a UN report released in February, the group has “oriented its propaganda towards defending marginalised populations and victims of violence, frequently publishing videos depicting acts of violence committed by security forces and their auxiliaries to legitimise its narrative”.

What is the goal of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM)?

The group's goal is to rid of Western influences in the region. JNIM, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia, is described on the Australian government's national security website as a Salafi-Islamist state. JNIM, as per the information available on the website, strives to build a Salafi-Islamist state in West Africa.

What does Salafi-Jihadist mean exactly?

A Salafist or a Salafi is a Sunni Muslim who believes that Islam must be practised in the same way it was by the first few generations of Muslims during the times of Prophet Mohammed. Meanwhile, jihad historically means a struggle or fight against the enemies of Islam or the spiritual struggle with oneself against sin. However, in modern times, the word “jihad” has taken a negative connotation and is often erroneously translated to a violent "holy war".

Therefore, the term Salafi-Jihadist can be used to describe an Islamist movement that merges Salafism's strict literal interpretation of the Quran and Sunnah with the concept of jihad, which is often seen as armed struggle, to accomplish its objectives. It aims to establish a global caliphate through the overthrow of existing governments and the implementation of Sharia law.

Why did JNIM abduct Indian citizens?