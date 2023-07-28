Who is Hirsh Singh? Indian-American engineer announces 2024 US presidential bid

Indian-American politician Hirsh Singh on Thursday (July 27) announces his bid to seek the Republican nomination for US President in 2024. The 38-year-old politician in his announcement said, "I'm the only pure-blood candidate for president because I never gave in to the Covid vaccinations."

In the video, Singh described himself as, an "America First constitutional carry and pro-life conservative who helped restore the conservative wing of New Jersey’s Republican Party starting in 2017."

He additionally took a firm stance against schools endangering children.

He added, "There is an all-out attack on American family values, parental rights, and the marketplace of ideas and open debate. We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of President of the United States."

Singh is an unabashed supporter of former US president Donald Trump, he said, "While President Trump was undoubtedly the greatest president of my lifetime and had my support as a MAGA Republican since day one. America needs more."

Here's all you need to know about Hirsh Singh:

Hirsh Singh: Personal Life

Hirsh Vardhan Singh is from the Atlantic and his parents were Indian immigrants. With a bachelor's degree in engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2009, he helped his father run their family business, specialising in missile defence, satellite navigation and aviation security.

According to Wiki biography, Singh was an aerospace engineer and was awarded Aviation Ambassador in 2003, by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Hirsh Singh: Political Career

With a contribution of $1 million from his father, Singh entered the New Jersey politics in 2017, as a candidate for governor, where he got only 9.9 per cent of the vote share, finishing third in the race.

After it, in 2018 he contested for US Senate and Congress, US Senate in 2020 and governor in 2021, but never made it. His failed races and his bad temper made him the Veruca Salt of New Jersey politics.

(With inputs from agencies)

