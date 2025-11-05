/Who is Ghazala Hashmi? Indian-born first Muslim woman wins Virginia Lt Governor race in historic first

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, the first Indian-origin woman has became a Lieutenant Governor in the United States on Wednesday after defeating Republican John Reid. She also became the first Muslim woman in the US to be elected to the post when she won the race for Virginia lieutenant governor. In fact, Ghazala was also the first Muslim woman who serve the Senate from Virginia.

She is among the American politicians who attracted public attention after openly speaking and criticising gun violence in the US, demanding stringent actions against such weapons, including a ban on assault rifles. Ghazala also focused on public education, reproductive freedom, voting rights, pro-environment work, housing, and affordable healthcare access.

Who is Ghazala Hashmi?

Born in Hyderabad in 1964 to Zia Hashmi and Tanveer Hashmi, Ghazala Hashmi spent her early years at her maternal grandparents' home in Malakpet. At the age of four, she shifted with her mother and older brother from India to the United States to join her father in Georgia.

Hashmi earned a BA degree with honours from Georgia Southern University and later completed a PhD in American literature at Emory University in Atlanta. She married Azhar Rafiq over thirty years ago and has two daughters, Noor and Yasmin. Her maternal grandfather worked for the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and she continues to maintain close ties with her extended family in Hyderabad.

Before joining Reynolds Community College, Ghazala Hashmi worked in academia for nearly three decades, beginning her teaching career at the University of Richmond. She also established and directed the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) at Reynolds.

Ghazala Hashmi's political journey

She began her political career in 2019 when she was unseated for a Republican incumbent in a major upset, and earned a seat in the Virginia General Assembly. Later, she rose to become Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee by 2024, a key leadership role tied to two of her core issues of the party-- reproductive rights and education.

Motivated to step into politics after US President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority nations, Hashmi has emerged as a strong advocate for inclusion, justice, and equity. As the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, she intends to prioritise reproductive rights, backing access to abortion and contraception.