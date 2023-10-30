Who is Elvis Presley’s cousin? Democrat Brandon Presley seeks to unseat Mississippi governor

Brandon Presley is the second cousin of rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley, who was born just a few days before the legend passed away. He is the Democratic nominee for governor of Mississippi in the 2023 election, where he is challenging incumbent Republican Tate Reeves, having won the Democratic primary unopposed.

Although conservative Mississippi is tough territory for Democrats, this year they will be putting their hopes on Presley, who has brought attention to the economic plight of working families in a state that has historically been among the poorest in the nation by using his moving tale. Brandon Presley routinely discusses government corruption during his campaign, highlighting a multimillion-dollar welfare case that started when Reeves was lieutenant governor.

Presley has been described as a moderate, populist politician who holds conservative stances on issues such as gun control, taxes, and abortion.

Early life

Brandon Presley was born on July 21, 1977, in Amory, Mississippi and brought up in Nettleton. He studies at Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University.

Brandon Presley political career

Presley describes his politics as "populist". He managed the successful campaign of his uncle Harold for the office of Sheriff of Lee County when he was 16 years old. Presley won the 2001 mayoral race in Nettleton, with 78 per cent of the vote.

In July 2001, he took the oath of office as mayor. At the age of 23, he became the youngest mayor in Mississippian history when he took office. His term ended in 2007. In his capacity as mayor, he broke party lines to support George W. Bush's 2004 re-election campaign.

On June 15, 2007, Presley announced his campaign for the office of Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District of the Mississippi Public Service Commission. He defeated two other candidates in the August Democratic primary and defeated Republican Mabel Murphree in the general election. He was re-elected in 2011, 2015, and 2019.

On January 1, 2008, Presley was appointed Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District. He also served as chair of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners' Committee on Consumer Affairs in 2014, replacing Minnesotan Betsy Wergin.