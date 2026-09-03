Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt Lopez has emerged as a key intermediary in energy arrangements involving Caracas and Washington. Betancourt, 46, leads North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), Venezuela's second-largest private-sector oil company.

Born in Caracas in 1980 and educated at Suffolk University in the United States, Betancourt initially accumulated significant wealth during the administration of former President Hugo Chavez. Through his co-founded energy firm, Derwick Associates, he secured at least 11 no-bid government contracts to build thermoelectric power plants during Venezuela's acute power crises in the late 2000s. The contracts, which earned his cohort the local label "bolichicos" referring to young businessmen who grew wealthy under the Bolivarian government later drew public scrutiny and anti-corruption complaints over alleged price inflation, though no formal convictions were handed down in Venezuela.

Over the past decade, Betancourt diversified his international portfolio through the O'Hara Administration investment group. His business ventures expanded into European start-ups, financial services, and consumer retail, most notably acquiring a controlling interest in the Spanish e-commerce sunglasses brand Hawkers.

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Betancourt faced international legal scrutiny. Financial authorities in the United States, Switzerland, and Spain initiated investigations into potential money laundering, currency exchange fraud, and alleged kickbacks connected to state oil firm PDVSA. In 2025, he faced temporary travel restrictions in the United Kingdom following extradition requests from European authorities. However, Swiss restrictions were lifted, and a Spanish High Court case was subject to ongoing jurisdictional appeals. Betancourt has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Betancourt’s standing shifted as NABEP scaled its production capacity in Lake Maracaibo and the Orinoco Belt, pumping approximately 200,000 barrels per day. Under new bilateral agreements aimed at developing Venezuelan crude reserves, NABEP secured long-term development rights, positioning Betancourt as a central operational liaison connecting private American energy investors with local infrastructure assets.

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