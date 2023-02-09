Kremlin demands probe after Pulitzer-winning journalist alleges US hand in Nord Stream blasts

Raking up the controversy around Nord Stream blasts, Russia on Thursday said those behind it must be exposed and called for an international probe, after Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claimed the US Navy divers had blown up the gas pipeline.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Hersh's blog needs more attention and the Western media must cover it fully. Peskov called for an international investigation into the blast of 1,224 km (760-mile) long pipelines. He added that the world needs to know the truth. He further cautioned that the blog must not be dealt with as a primary source of what had happened.

Dismissing a blog published by the journalist which accused the United States of orchestrating the Nord Stream gas pipelines' explosions, the White House, earlier in the day, said that it is "utterly false and complete fiction".

Hersh had published a report claiming that the explosions were carried out on the directions of US President Joe Biden last September.

"This is utterly false and complete fiction," said White House National Security Council's spokesperson Adrienne Watson. The spokesperson of the State Department and the CIA reiterated the same.

In his report, Hersh claimed that Norway had assisted the US Navy in planting explosives on the Nord Stream gas pipelines which run under the Baltic Sea between Germany and Russia last June and three months later, had detonated them.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines were part of the multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects, which were set up to supply Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

After the blasts took place in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, both nations concluded that the pipelines were deliberately targeted, however, they did not say who might be responsible for the blasts.

The United States along with NATO had called the blasts "an act of sabotage". The West was blamed by Moscow for the unexplained explosions which led to the ruptures.

Hersh claimed the decision to damage the pipelines, which were closed but contained residual gas, was made by US President Joe Biden in secrecy to cut off the ability of Moscow to mint billions of dollars by selling natural gas to Europe.

He further added that the US believed Russia had political leverage over western Europe and Germany due to the pipelines and that blowing up the pipelines can weaken the country's offensive against Ukraine after it invaded the latter.

The foreign ministry of Russia on Wednesday said that the United States needs to answer a few questions and explain its role in the explosion of pipelines.

(With inputs from agencies)

