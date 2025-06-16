/Which country has most powerful nuclear force? SIPRI shares 2025 report. This is where India and Pakistan stand

As per the latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India continues to have an edge over Pakistan in nuclear capabilities. The report said that as of January 2025, the US has the most powerful nuclear force in the world, followed by Russia. The UK stands at the 3rd rank, and France comes at 4th. China has the 5th rank, followed by the 6th rank of India in the list of the most powerful nuclear forces in the world. Pakistan is after India on 7th position.

The report noted that India has expanded its nuclear arsenal from 172 warheads in 2024 to an estimated 180 in 2025. Also, New Delhi has made significant progress in developing advanced nuclear delivery systems.

The report also highlighted that India's new 'canisterised' missiles, which allow warheads to be pre-mounted and transported more safely, have the "potential" to carry out nuclear warheads even during "peacetime".



"India is believed to have once again slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems. India's new 'canisterised' missiles, which can be transported with mated warheads, may be capable of carrying nuclear warheads during peacetime, and possibly even multiple warheads on each missile, once they become operational," the SIPRI report said.



The Agni Prime (Agni-P) missile and the Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) - are among the newest of India's next-generation delivery platforms.



As per the Indian Defence Ministry, Agni-P is a new-generation, advanced variant of the Agni series of missiles.



The missile has a range of between 1,000 and 2,000 kilometres.

The remarkable missile system of India

BrahMos - India’s “fire and forget” missiles - turned out to be the hero during the Operation Sindoor. BrahMos is a long-range missile known for its high accuracy. The missile works on the principle of “Fire and Forget”. Its destructive power is enhanced due to the large kinetic energy on impact.

Moreover, the Indian Army is all set to get a ₹30,000 crore ($3.5 billion) boost. As per a report by the news agency ANI, the Army is likely to get a new surface-to-air missile system cleared by the Indian Defence Ministry soon.

As per the report, the ministry is scheduled to take up the proposal for purchasing three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system (QRSAM). This will be for the Army Air Defence for deployment along both western and northern borders.