Melania conspicuous by her absence in Donald Trump's hush-money saga. Trouble brewing at home?

The world now knows that Donald Trump, the former United States president, has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the historic hush-money case. Trump allegedly orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 US election to suppress the publication of their sexual encounters with him.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting the 76-year-old for hiding payment and the prosecutors also say that Trump "repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election."

After Trump got to know that he was going to be the first US president ever to face criminal charges in court, he reportedly went out for dinner with his wife and former first lady Melania Trump.

A report by Daily Mail mentioned that Melania was seen calm and composed, donning a beautiful red dress, but after that, she hasn't been seen in public.

She didn't travel with Trump when the former president was coming to New York to hear charges. She was also not seen when Trump, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, addressed an audience of donors, political allies and other supporters after returning to Mar-a-Lago, in southern Florida. Melania remained MIA. During the address, Trump named all of his children, but not his wife.

The question is, where is Melania Trump?

During the legal drama, the absence of Melania was noticeable and so was Ivanka's—who often strikes as a strong pillar in Donald Trump's life. Notably, Ivanka has already taken a step back from politics, but many expected her to be with her father in New York.

In a report by Page Six, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend and adviser to Melania, was quoted as saying that Melania lives in "an ivory tower of denial" and is not humiliated by her husband's affairs. Wolkoff also claimed that her "silence is deliberate" and it is her "weapon of choice" and her "protective armour".

WATCH | The Donald Trump Hush Money Saga

The report mentioned that Wolkoff was friends with Melania for 15 years. She later even wrote a tell-all book about the former first lady, claiming that Melania apparently knows her husband's extramarital affairs. The report also claims that Melania has no plans to leave him.

She said, "I don't think Melania is humiliated by his affairs — but she is angry. Still, she isn't leaving him. This is a transactional marriage. She knew what she was getting into when she married Donald. Her means of survival is to just act like it never happened."

Wolkoff even said that Melania says people are "just jealous, and she hoped the Stormy Daniels scandal would be swept under the carpet".

Is Melania heading for a divorce?

A report by MARCA mentioned that Melania is reportedly distancing herself from the former president and in fact, some rumours even claim that the couple might be headed for divorce.

Quoting an anonymous insider, the report mentioned: "Their (Donald Trump and Melania's) paths barely cross. Melania is no different from any woman. Having her husband accused of cheating on her not just once but twice is extremely disturbing."

What did Stormy Daniels say to Melania?

The adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who is at the centre of the hush-money saga, sent a message to Melania. In a video posted by The Independent, Daniels was seen saying that Melania can call her to testify in case the latter decides to file a divorce and needs her during the hearing.

So far, there's no concrete proof or official statement that may suggest that Melania Trump is heading for a divorce.

(With inputs from agencies)





