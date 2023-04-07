Biden administration blames Donald trump for ‘hasty, chaotic’ 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s administration has shifted the blame on its predecessor, Donald Trump, for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in 2021.

On Thursday, the White House released a 12-page report highlighting US’ failure in starting the evacuation process early, adding that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions

The report acknowledged that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but pinned the blame for the delayed response on the Afghan government and military, and on US military and intelligence community assessments.

“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the summary stated.

It noted that when Biden entered office, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”

Report: Biden inherited a chaotic and crippled operation

The document was drafted by the National Security Council instead by an independent entity, with input from Biden himself, AP news agency reported.

A detailed review of and actions leading up to the withdrawal conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, was sent privately to Congress on Thursday, the administration said, adding that the finds were classified and would not be released publicly.

Republicans in the US House of Representatives, who are investigating the pull-out, had been demanding to see the report for weeks.

Responding to the accusation, Trump claimed that the Biden administration was playing “a new disinformation game” to distract from “their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan.” On his social media site, he said, “Biden is responsible, no one else!”

Later in the day, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby admitted that “clearly we didn’t get it right”, but avoided questions whether Biden has any regrets for his decisions and actions leading up to the withdrawal.

He said that the “purpose” of the report “is not accountability,” but rather ”understanding” what happened to inform future decisions.

