Judge, who presided over Trump's arraignment, receives multiple threats

The judge, who presided over Donald Trump's arraignment, and his family have received multiple threats in form of calls, emails and letters following the former president's historic arrest in New York, as per media reports.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in the Manhattan court to the 34 felony counts against him related to the hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

NBC as well as other media houses reported that Judge Juan Merchan along with his family has been receiving “dozens” of threats.

The report stated that the threats, similar to the ones directed towards Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and other officials, were received in the form of emails, letters and calls.

New York police enhanced security around Merchan and the court and started providing “extra security to all affected staff members”, stated NBC. The biographies of employees working at Bragg’s office have been pulled out from the website of the district attorney.

The New York Daily News, in its report, also claimed that Merchan and his family received threats and quoted a source telling them that “the content of the calls, emails and letters was … harassing and defamatory, with most of the trolls calling from out of state”.

New York office of court administration's spokesperson Lucian Chalfen told the paper, “We continue to evaluate and re-evaluate security concerns and potential threats. We have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the judiciary and will adjust protocols as necessary.”

Meanwhile, retired conservative judge and former vice-president Mike Pence's adviser, who received national prominence after he gave testimony to the House January 6 committee, J Michael Luttig warned that Trump may receive a gag order over the attacks made by him on Judge Merchan.

“There is no court that would want to impose a gag order on a president of the United States. But if the former president forces the Manhattan criminal court, the court will have no choice,” Luttig said.

Manhattan district attorney's former rackets bureau chief Mike Scotto said, “A gag order is used to protect the defendant’s rights to a fair trial and also the government’s rights to a fair trial, so that the potential jurors don’t learn anything about the case that they’re not going to learn in court.”

During the court proceedings, Merchan had warned Trump to “refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence and civil unrest”. He had also said to Trump's lawyer, “I don’t share your view that certain language is justified by frustration.”

