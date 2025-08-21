/Where is Hurricane Erin now? Category 2 storm threatens outer banks with coastal flooding in US' Carolina

Hurricane Erin, of Category 2 with winds of 105 mph, is nearing its closest point to the United States after spending 10 days swirling across the Atlantic. Its massive cloud system now extends a distance of more than 1,000 miles from the Bahamas to southern New England, according to a report in The Washington Post.

On Wednesday, a state emergency and evacuations were ordered in Outer Banks, North Carolina, before the Hurricane slated to make landfall on the East Coast. The island is likely to be hit with a storm of 20 feet or more, and New York City, with other nearby areas, are also under threat, according to a report by Associated Press.

Previous updates highlighted that the outer bands of Hurricane Erin began to move toward the North Carolina coast. In response, Governor Josh Stein said that around 200 National Guard troops and rescue teams have been stationed to tackle the aftermath of the hurricane.

The hurricane is likely to impact the Outer Banks and other areas on Thursday, but direct landfall will not be on the US mainland. Following the updates, officials on Thursday issued a warning against the storm, which could bring coastal flooding, especially along the Outer Banks. Due to this storm, tides are likely to cut off villages and vacation homes.

Swimming at the beaches of New York City was also shut down through Thursday, and restrictions were enforced in several places which including New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. Meanwhile, forecasters predicted that Nantucket Island may face 10-foot waves later this week, but a serious threat hovers in North Carolina.

What is the category of the tropical storm?

As per National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, Erin was classified as a Category 2 hurricane as of Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm’s center was located about 215 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and 485 miles west of Bermuda, moving north at 16 mph.

Ahead of the impact, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein announced a state of emergency. “When there is flooding, there is a great risk of death, and what we don't want is for people to die,” Stein said during a briefing.