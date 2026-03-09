/When US sanctioned Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Ayatollah, in 2019

After the assassination of Ali Khamenei in the ongoing US-Iran war, his second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been named as the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. A body of 88 clerics charged with choosing the new leader stated on Monday (March 9), saying, "By a decisive vote, the Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as the third Leader of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei has been a low-profile cleric and has spent most of his career outside the office. But he worked close to Ali Khamenei. He was expected to become Iran's president after the death of Ebrahim Raisi, but Masoud Pezeshkian won the snap election.
Why did US sanction Mojtaba Khamenei in 2019?
The new Supreme Leader of Iran was once sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2019. The US had said that Mojtaba had been designated for "representing the Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position aside from work in the office of his father."
The department also claimed that Mojataba Khamenei worked closely with the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Basij Resistance Force (Basij) to "advance his father's destabilising regional ambitions and oppressive domestic objectives."