/When Elon Musk threatened to stop US astronauts' access to space

Amid the ongoing public spat between American President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the latter who is the world's richest man, had threatened to cut off America's ability to launch astronauts, cargo to space and return them to Earth. Elon Musk is referring to his company SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which has been the only American astronaut-ferry with a proven safety record since the year 2020. If not for SpaceX Crew Dragon, US would have to rely solely on Russia's Soyuz craft for trips between Earth and the Space Station and vice versa.

Elon Musk made this threat on the social media platform X, while responding to Trump post that read "the easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts". To this, Elon responded, "In light of the President's statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its dragon spacecraft immediately.

A few hours after this threat, Musk posted on social media- "Ok, we won't decommission Dragon."

When Space Shuttle and its retirement left America dependent on Russia

America(NASA) had been operating the Space Shuttle as its primary ferry between earth and space, since the year 1981. It had performed a total of 135 flights in three decades, which included missions to ferry cargo, satellites, astronauts to space. The Space Shuttle also ferried several modules(components) of the International Space Station, eventually helping the assembly and operationalizing of the orbiting lab. The Space Shuttle also stands out as the world's first re-usable rocket. Riding piggyback on rockets, the shuttle would fly to space, where it would operate independently as a space vehicle. After completing its task, the shuttle could be piloted to re-enter the earth's atmosphere, and glide like a plane to eventually land on a runway.

Due to a mix of cost, safety, and technical reasons, the American Space Shuttle was retired in the year 2011. To develop a modern replacement for the Space Shuttle, NASA had funded Boeing and SpaceX. With both SpaceX and Boeing working towards developing their astronaut-ferry, America had to rely solely on Russia's Soyuz craft to send their astronauts to space. Between 2011 and 2020, American astronauts flew to the space station and returned aboard Russian Soyuz crafts. For each of these flights, NASA had to pay Russia.

SpaceX Crew Dragon commences astronaut-ferrying in 2020

After almost a decade of the US relying on Russia for sending its astronauts to space and returning them home, the SpaceX Crew Dragon came as a major breakthrough in the year 2020. The Crew Dragon became the only private craft to ferry astronauts to the Space Station and return them to earth. The Crew Dragon re-established America's capability to launch astronauts to space from its own soil, using its own technology.

Since then, the Crew Dragon has performed multiple missions- ferrying NASA astronauts, foreign astronauts and private astronauts. This also meant that American reliance on Russia for astronaut missions had significantly decreased. For the US, it was a win-win. The US establishment was paying a domestic company to do their job. Eventually, all the gains would help the country's space industry and economy.

In 2024, America was on the verge of getting its second astronaut-ferry. Boeing flew the Starliner Spacecraft, ferrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to the Space Station. During flight, and while docked to the space station, several technical problems emerged and raised concerns about the safety of the Starliner. The astronauts who travelled on an 8-day mission has to stay in space for 9 months, leading to terrivle optics for the US and Boeing. When they eventually returned, they rode back on a SpaceX Crew Dragon. However, to Boeing's credit, the Starliner did automatically land back on Earth fully intact, without its crew. But the technical issues with the Starliner need to be rectified before it can fly again and establish itself as the second contemporary American astronaut-ferry.

Why Musk's threat would make America depend on Russia again

With no clarity on when the Boeing Starliner will fly again and prove itself to be a completely reliable craft, SpaceX Crew Dragon remains the only American astronaut-ferry. Amid the spat with Trump, Musk had threatened to decommission the Crew Dragon, which would effectively make America fully dependent on Russia's Soyuz for its astronaut missions, just like the earlier decade.

America and Russia have always been rival powers, but the geopolitics of 2011 and the geopolitics of 2025 are vastly different.

Post the Ukraine-Russia War, America has imposed thousands of sanctions against Russia. Amid this scenario, it would be a tragicomedy and terrible optics, if America keeps paying Russia for sending American astronauts to space and returning them.

This dependence on Russia would also mean a death blow to President Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. So far, astronauts from Europe, Japan, Russia an many other nations have flown on the Crew Dragon.

Therefore, if Musk chooses to decommission the Crew Dragon, all nations who wish to take their astronauts to space/Space Station would have to depend on Russia.

Of course, Musk has backtracked on his stance. However, this episode shows the potential impact of the clash between Musk and Trump - widely regarded as powerful men with fragile egos and poor control over their social media rants.

