What’s behind the court’s 'protective order' against Tyler Robinson and Erika Kirk?

A Utah court has prohibited Tyler James Robinson, accused of murdering the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, from contacting Kirk's widow, Erika, under a preliminary protection order. This order was issued by the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo on September 16, which is slated to remain in effect until further notice.

What is the protective order?

According to a report in Newsweek, the order prevents Robinson from harassing, threatening, stalking, or engaging in any conduct that would cause fear or threat to a protected person or designated family or household members. In the document that Judge Tony F. Graf signed claims that the court determined Robinson to be a credible threat to the physical safety of the protected person.

The restrictions also stop Robinson from developing any contacts with Erika Kirk in any manner, including via mail, phone, email, text, or social media.

Along with his imprisonment, Robinson is barred from going near Erika Kirk’s residence, workplace, or school, and must steer clear of any place where they could potentially meet. The court document also warns that breaching the order could lead to further arrests and fresh criminal charges.

The 22-year-old Robinson was taken into custody 33 hours after he killed Kirk. He faces charges of aggravated homicide, felony firearm discharge, and committing violent acts in the presence of a child. Prosecutors have also added two counts of witness tampering and obstruction of justice, according to Utah County Attorney Jeff Grey.