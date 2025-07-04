British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday said that he has found a common ground with US President Donald Trump despite sharing "different political backgrounds". Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Starmer spoke about his "good relationship" with Trump and their shared values.

Speaking on the first anniversary of the Labour government coming to power, Starmer said it was "in the national interest" for the two men to connect.

“We are different people and we’ve got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a number of places,” the UK PM said.

What anchors Trump?

Starmer said that he knows what anchors President Trump, adding that he cares a lot about his family.

“I think I do understand what anchors the president, what he really cares about. For both of us, we really care about family and there’s a point of connection there," he said.

He highlighted that the first time the two spoke was after Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in July last year. A few days later, Trump also returned a call after Starmer's broker Nick died on Boxing Day.

The connection they share

Starmer revealed that he and Trump bond over their love for their families, saying that after the US president was shot at, he wanted to know how it impacted his family.

“In particular, I wanted to know how it had impacted his family so that was the beginning of our relationship,” Starmer said, adding that he thinks Trump was surprised at the call.

Starmer stressed that this strong personal bond helped the UK secure the first trade deal with the US after Trump unveiled tariffs on foreign exports.

"That is a good thing for millions of people across the country," he said.

Addressing recent political turmoil, Starmer said he would always “carry the can” as leader after coming under fire over a climbdown on welfare reforms and that he would “always take responsibility” when asked questions.