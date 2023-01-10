What is the COVID vaccine controversy surrounding Jessica Robb, the Canadian reporter who collapsed on air?

Reporters on the ground have frequently encountered difficulties in completing their everyday jobs and reporting. On one such occasion, a Canadian reporter named Jessica Robb passed out while being broadcast live. Soon after, a flood of comments on social media claimed that the reporter's medical issue was caused by the COVID inoculations she had received. Learn everything there is to know about the vaccination controversy and what CTV has stated since the story started to take an absurd turn with conspiracy ideas.

What happened to Jessica Robb?

While doing her routine reporting duties, Canadian reporter Jessica Robb abruptly started to slur and repeat words on the live show while speaking with anchor Nahreman Issa. In the video that quickly became viral online, Jessica Robb can be seen having trouble speaking and running out of words. She may also be seen at one point appearing bewildered and wobbling. The young reporter was almost seen fainting as she lost control. Later, the cameraman switched the broadcast from Robb to Issa reporting from the news studio. While apologizing to the anchor Issa, Jessica said that she was not feeling very well. "I am about to just...," she continued. Issa interrupted and said that they will come back to her and make sure that she is doing okay.

Social media conspiracy theories

Following this, a number of Twitter users expressed worry about Jessica Robb's physical condition and made connections to her medical emergency situation with vaccines. Robb's tweets were immediately shielded when she passed out on live air, according to several people online. Recently, the young reporter posted on Twitter that she had received three doses of the Covid vaccination. Some people on social media criticised the channel for attempting to keep the public from learning about her health.

Young Canadian reporter Jessica Robb slurs her words and appears to have a stroke on live television tonight.



She has since tweeted that she is fine and previously shared in April 2022 that she was "feeling very lucky to be vaxxed x3." @KanekoaTheGreat pic.twitter.com/A2nYmtPjS1 — Patriot4Life (@Patriot4Life72) January 9, 2023 ×

Robb posts update on social media

Before her account was made private, Robb informed her fans on social media about her health after she nearly passed out while appearing live on television. She also thanked her cameraperson and other people who helped her during the medical emergency. However, she fell short of providing any other details of her medical situation.

CTV posts updates on Jessica Robb, debunked COVID vaccine conspiracy theories

CTV posted a message providing updates on Jessica Robb's health.

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023 ×

Who is Jessica Robb?