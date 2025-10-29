/What is Poseidon? Putin announces successful testing of nuclear underwater drone despite Trump’s warning

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (Oct 29) announced the successful testing of a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, despite US President Donald Trump’s warning. This was the second test of a new nuclear weapons system in just a few days. Earlier on Sunday (Oct 26), Putin announced the test of another advanced nuclear-capable weapon -- the Burevestnik cruise missile that has an “unlimited range”. Trump said the move was not “appropriate.”

“Yesterday, another test was conducted for another prospective system – the unmanned underwater device ‘Poseidon,’ also equipped with a nuclear power unit,” Putin said in a televised statement while visiting a military hospital treating Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine.

What is Poseidon?

Poseidon, the drone torpedo, can travel at a faster speed than conventional submarines and reach any continent in the world, said Putin, adding that there was “no way to intercept” it. The Russian leader added that Poseidon’s speed and diving depth were unmatched in the world and that “it is unlikely that anything similar will appear in the near future.”

The weapon can operate at a depth of over one kilometre (0.6 mile) and travel at speeds of up to 70 knots, all while remaining undetected, news agency TASS reported, citing a source in the Russian military-industrial complex. The device is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead of up to two megatons.

Both Poseidon and Burevestnik were announced by Putin first in a fiery anti-Western speech in 2018. Poseidon’s first test was also conducted in the same year.

What did Trump say?

Following Sunday’s cruise missile test, Trump called on Putin to focus on ending the war in Ukraine instead.

“He ought to get the war (in Ukraine) ended. A war that should have taken one week is now soon in its fourth year. That’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles,” Trump said.