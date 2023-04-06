What is hikikomori? The trend keeping almost 1.5 mn Japanese in isolation

A government survey indicates that the social withdrawal problem known as hikikomori is growing rapidly in Japan. Nearly 1.5 million people of working age are social recluses, according to the poll, with the Covid-19 pandemic being blamed for about 20 per cent of these cases.

In a poll conducted by the cabinet office in November of last year, which included 30,000 people in Japan between the ages of 10 and 69, it was found that two per cent of those in the 15–62 age range were hikikomori. as reported by Moneycontrol.

Some local authorities have responded to the increase in the number of recluses by taking action. From June, the Tokyo ward of Edogawa will host social gatherings in the metaverse where hikikomori can connect with others through their avatars. According to a 2021 study, the ward is home to more over 9,000 individuals who identify as hikikomori, including students who have stopped attending class.

What is hikikomori?

The social withdrawal condition known as hikikomori is becoming more common in Japan. The term describes people, mostly young adults, who isolate themselves from others and stay at home for extended periods of time—sometimes years. Hikikomori is regarded to be a reaction to the pressures of contemporary society, such as high academic expectations, fierce rivalry, and social isolation. It is connected to emotions of anxiety, sadness, and social phobia.

Hikikomori has a tremendous effect on both the affected people and society as a whole. Hikikomori can have terrible effects on individuals who suffer it. It can be challenging for people to reintegrate into society and can result in further mental health issues like sadness and anxiety.

In the long run, hiikikomori can affect a person's social and economic prospects, making it more difficult for them to find employment or establish relationships.

Hikikomori, however, has greater ramifications for society. It is viewed in Japan as a sign of more significant social issues, such as high levels of stress and competition, a lack of social support systems, and a feeling of alienation from society at large.

Hikikomori has a wider-ranging effect. The issue has been connected to Japan's general social and political problems as well as the country's economic stagnation. Hikikomori can result in decreased productivity and make it more difficult for people to contribute to the larger economy. It may also make demographic issues like an ageing population and a declining birth rate worse.