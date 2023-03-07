What is Florida’s blogger registration bill? Know why top GOP leader Newt Gingrich is against it?

Florida’s blogger registration bill has set off a massive political controversy in the United States. The bill is introduced by Florida state senator Jason Brodeur. It demands bloggers who write about “elected officials” to register themselves with the government. The bill also provides for a maximum fine of $2500 in case of violation. The bill has drawn heavy criticism from advocates of press freedom. In fact, top GOP leader and former US Speaker Newt Gingrich has also voiced his concerns about the “embarrassing” bill.

What is Florida’s Bloggers Registration Bill?

The bill requires Florida’s bloggers to register with the authorities before they write anything about elected officials. As per the bill, the term “elected official” means the governor, the lieutenant governor, a cabinet officer, or any member of the legislature. If bloggers are getting paid for the posts on any elected official, they must provide a periodic report to the state. All details including the total amount of money received and sites where the content is posted must be furnished by the respective bloggers.

What are critics saying?

Critics say the bill will curtail the freedom of the press in the state. The ferocious GOP leader Newt Gingrich also termed it insane. He wrote on Twitter, “The idea that bloggers criticising a politician should register with the government is insane.” “It is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately,” he added.

The prominent first amendment lawyer Ron Kuby also blasted Jason Brodeur for tabling the bill. He said, “it was hard to imagine a proposal that would be more violative of free speech rights under the US constitution.” He further said, “We don’t register journalists. People who write cannot be forced to register.”

What is Jason Brodeur saying in defence of the bill?

Jason compares bloggers with lobbyists to justify his controversial bill on Florida bloggers. He was quoted by the media as saying, “Paid bloggers are lobbyists who write instead of talk. They both are professional electioneers. If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn’t paid bloggers?”