What is European Travel Information and Authorisation System? The EU visa-waiver

The European Union postponed the launch of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) till 2024. Earlier, the ETIAS visa waiver scheme -- which once implemented will make it compulsory for all non-European Union countries' passport holders to get a pre-trip permission to enter the European Union -- was scheduled to be implemented starting November 2023.

What is the European Travel Information and Authorisation System?

ETIAS is not a visa, and is more accurately referred to as a visa-waiver.

On the lines of Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ETSA) of the United States, the ETIAS aims to be a fast online authorisation for non-EU nationals from over 60 countries that don’t currently need a visa to visit the nations that are the members of the European Union, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ | EU agrees to suspend visa travel deal with Russia. Defers full tourist visa ban

An approved ETIAS will not be a visa. Individuals issued a valid visa will still be able to travel to the European Union states.

ALSO WATCH | European Commissions proposes new visa rules for Russians

By implementing ETIAS, the EU aims "to strengthen its border security as well as digitally screen and track travellers entering and leaving EU countries".

The system will check the security credentials and charge a fee to travellers visiting EU member countries for business, tourism, medical or transit purposes.

How much will it cost?

It will cost 7 euro ($7.43) and will cover an applicant for three years, as compared to the ESTA's $21.

Why ETIAS?

There are over 60 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the EU member countries without the need to obtain a visa. These visitors are limited to 3 month stays for tourism, business or transit purposes.

There are restrictions whereby visa-free travellers are not permitted to work or to study which will remain in place with the launch of the ETIAS.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE