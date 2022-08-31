EU agrees to suspend visa travel deal with Russia. Defers full tourist visa ban

Paying heed to the incessant calls raging since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, European Union on Wednesday agreed to suspend a 2007 visa travel deal with Kremlin. Under the suspension, the number of Russian tourists entering the 27-nation bloc for holidays, shopping and other reasons will be curbed.

"We agreed on full suspension of the European Union-Russia visa facilitation agreement. This will significantly reduce the number of new visas issued by the EU member states. It's going to be more difficult, it's going to take longer," said Josep Borrell, EU’s high representative for foreign policy.

Reportedly, while the informal agreement has been struck, a formal law will have to be passed; meaning the date when the suspension comes into force is still unknown.

EU announcing partial restrictions is a toned-down version of the demands of a complete travel ban on the Russians.

Borrell further described the border crossing by Russians as a security risk for neighbouring states while asserting that these were not usual times.

“We have seen many Russians travelling for leisure and shopping as if no war was raging in Ukraine. Member states considered that we are not business as usual. It cannot be business as usual.”

The European Union, along with other western countries have been on Russia's tail since February in the form of sanctions and other restrictions. However, so far, it is the EU that is paying much of the price for its stand.

Russia and its state-owned gas company Gazprom has stopped the supply of natural gas to Europe through its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing maintenance. The pipeline is closed from today till September 2. However, many countries in the bloc fear that Russia may not resume the supplies, even after the said date.

