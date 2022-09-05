What does Liz Truss's victory mean for UK-India ties?

Earlier this year, Liz Truss's visit to India in light of the Ukrainian situation conveyed a strong message that strengthening connections with India was more crucial than ever.

Her remarks came immediately after she had lengthy discussions with S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs.

According to Truss, the Ukraine issue demonstrated the importance of cooperating with like-minded states and that events there will have far-reaching effects on the world.

She stated that the importance of deepening ties with India was more than it had ever been due to the world's increased unpredictability and Vladimir Putin's dreadful invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum alongside Jaishankar, she remarked, "I think it is very significant that sanctions are enforced on Russia."

Truss noted during the opening remarks of the discussions that it was crucial to preserve the concepts of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

"Deeper ties between Britain and India will boost security in the Indo-Pacific and globally, and create jobs and opportunities in both countries," Truss is quoted as saying in the statement.

"This matters even more in the context of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underlines the need for free democracies to work closer together in areas like defence, trade and cyber security," she said.

During the India-UK virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson in May of last year, the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)

