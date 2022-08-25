What are the 'get out of jail' cards that can be used by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak?

After losing his final appeal in a case linked to a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is expected to scramble for ways to obtain early release.

Najib, who has been sentenced to 12 years in jail, faces more jail time cases related to graft at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and other government agencies.

He cannot count on political favour as he was found guilty of criminal breach of abusing his power when he was prime minister from 2009 to 2018.

Although he can still apply for a review of the decision by the Federal Court, the reversal of any verdict by the nation's top court is rare.

While Najib argues that he was misled by fugitive financier Jho Low, the prosecutor says he knew the money he got from SRC International was from unlawful activities.

Calling the case the "worst" kind of abuse of power and graft, High Court Judge Mohamad Nazlan said it was "far-fetched" to believe Najib could have been misled.

Allowing Najib to return to active politics and even make a comeback as prime minister, the royal pardon can be helpful to him.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah at the royal palace and Najib are both from Pahang and the latter is the son of Malay nobility.

Just days after Najib's defeat in the 2018 election, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was pardoned by the king.

Najib, who has been a lawmaker for 46 years, will lose his position if he does not file the pardon within 14 days.

He owes tax authorities an unpaid bill totalling more than $400 million and is also fighting a bankruptcy case.



(With inputs from agencies)

