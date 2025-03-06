As US President Donald Trump's administration announced to halt military aid to Ukraine, Kyiv could run out of Patriot missiles, the only ammo which is used by them to protect themselves from Russia's most powerful ballistic missiles.

Ukraine and its allies are trying to come up with a plan after the US suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday after a heated conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv currently has no alternative to Patriot missiles, CNN reported citing Ukrainian officials. According to CNN estimates, Kyiv is unlikely to have more than six Patriot systems at the moment. However, it is unclear how many missiles Ukraine has left.

Ukrainian soldiers told CNN that their biggest immediate worry is not the impact of the cuts on the frontlines, but the lack of Patriot missiles protecting their families and loved ones across Ukrainian cities.

What are patriot missiles?

The Patriots are the best of the equipment provided by the US to Ukraine. It plays a key role in Ukraine's air defences.

These missiles are in use for nearly 40 years and are widely considered to be among the best air defences.

They can bring down cruise and hypersonic missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and aircraft.

In the past, Zelensky has raised concerns saying that Ukraine would need some 25 Patriot systems to defend its airspace effectively.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stressed that this is the only system capable of dealing with Russian ballistic missiles.

"The risk relates to the provision of Patriots, both in terms of repairs, maintenance, and ammunition to protect Ukraine from ballistic missiles,” he added.

Kateryna Stepanenko, the Russia deputy team lead, said, "The US holds the licensing to the Patriot missile systems, and also the missile production for them, which makes it very challenging for multiple European countries to recreate these."

Earlier, a Pentagon official told Russian state media TASS that the US Armed Forces had suspended supplies of military aid to Ukraine.

The official said that the US move concerns all military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine, including weapons transported by aircraft and vessels or waiting to be shipped from transit zones in Poland.

US reconsidering aid funding

However, the US administration is reconsidering funding military aid to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"What the National Security Council told me in regards to that was that they paused, or they are reconsidering the funding for Ukraine," she said. "As for intelligence matters, I would refer you to either the National Security Council or the CIA."

(With inputs from agencies)