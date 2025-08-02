/What are caffeine pouches? Here's why US teens are trying them

A growing number of teenagers in the United States (US) are using caffeine pouches to get a quick energy boost and some experts are worried about this trend as this trend could soon spread to the United Kingdom (UK). These small pouches, which look like tiny teabags are placed between the lip and gum and they release caffeine directly into the bloodstream of the body for fast effect. Some influencers on social media are openly promoting these pouches, saying they can help at the gym or during exams.

A doctor from George Washington University, Dr. Rob van Dam, says that many of these caffeine products (pouches) are openly sold on TikTok Shops and come in different sweet flavours that can easily attract young people.

Each pouch can contain enough caffeine to make two cups of coffee, which means it can easily lead to unpleasant or even dangerous side effects.

In the United Kingdom, there is already a big concern about the teens using nicotine pouches or snus (a smokeless, powdered form of tobacco) and the rising trend of caffeine pouches might also become the next big concern for the parents.

One of the biggest issues with these caffeine pouches is that they are easy to hide, and it's very difficult to guess that someone has one in their mouth. Some users on social media also mentioned using the two pouches at once for a stronger buzz.

By using the two pouches at once, the caffeine will work fast, and the effects can kick in within minutes and last for hours. If too much caffeine is taken, then it can also lead to serious health problems.

What can too much caffeine do?

Caffeine is a stimulant (a drug or medicine that makes you feel more active). It can help people to feel more awake and focused by affecting their brain and nervous system. But caffeine also affects the heart and other parts of the human body.

High doses of caffeine can cause a fast heartbeat in the human body, and in some rare cases, people have also died from caffeine overdoses. While there are some people who are more sensitive than others. Even a small amount of caffeine dosage can cause them anxiety, nausea, and headaches in their body.



How to overcome caffeine addiction?

The NHS and British Dietetic Association recommend that young people should limit the use of caffeine products. For children, the safe limit for caffeine is about 3 mg per kilogramme of body weight. So, if a child weighs 30 kg, then the child should not have more than 90 mg of caffeine in a day.