West to send 321 tanks to Ukraine, says envoy as North Korean accuses US of 'crossing red line'

As many as 321 tanks have been pledged to send to Ukraine by several countries in the west, Ukraine's ambassador to France has said.

"As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine," Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine's ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM on Friday.

"Delivery terms vary for each case and we need this help as soon as possible," he added.

The Ukrainian envoy, however, did not give a breakdown of the number of tanks per country. His comments come as the US has assured to supply 31 M1 Abrams tanks and Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6s.

Gravitas: 'No skilled troops', Ukraine likely to struggle with Western Tanks

Earlier, the UK pledged to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks, while Poland has asked for approval from Germany to transfer some of its own German-made Leopard 2s to Ukraine.

‘Crossing red line’

Meanwhile, North Korea has slammed the countries sending tanks to Ukraine, adding that they are “further crossing the red line” to win hegemony by proxy war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong denounced US and its allies and said that Pyongyang Korea will "stand in the same trench" as Russia against the United States.

“I express serious concern over the U.S. escalating the war situation by providing Ukraine with military hardware for ground offensive," Kim Yo Jong said in the statement.

The United States and Western countries "have neither right nor justification to slander sovereign states' exercise of the right to self-defence."

(With inputs from agencies)