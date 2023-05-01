'Weekend tornadoes' cause damage in Florida and Virginia

Two 'weekend tornadoes' hit the Atlantic coast of the US in Florida and Virginia causing damage over the weekend. The tornadoes caused heavy rains and powerful winds in the states.

In Florida, the tornado wreaked havoc on Saturday (April 29) as it overturned vehicles and uprooted trees in parts of the city of Palm Beach Gardens.

Eyewitness footage and photographs obtained by Reuters showed cars stacked onto one another in an open parking lot and damaged buildings, including one with its facade ripped off and another with a falling gutter.

The twister caused winds that gusted up to 100 mph. The tornado struck near Palm Beach Medical Center, according to officials in weather services office in Miami.

"This was a fairly active weather pattern as a warm maritime air mass and within that, a lot of moisture," were among the causes of the tornado, according to Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist quoted by USA Today.

"It seemed like just a thunderstorm, then suddenly you could see the cone develop and come quickly towards us. From when it formed to when it hit was a matter of minutes,” said a Palm Beach resident Spencer Caesare, whose residential building was struck by the tornado.

"It resulted in lots of power line sparking and arcing, which even continued after it passed," said Caesare. He was quoted by Reuters.

Caesare added that all residents in his complex were unharmed.

Police in the palm beach area did not report any major injury or fatality.

In Virginia, the tornado was confirmed just after 6 pm ET in Virginia Beach. USA's National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning. The twister landed three hours after the warning.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney told USA Today that total number of homes damaged was 50 to 100. He declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening.

Trees were reportedly uprooted in the Great Neck area. Trees fell on a house and a vehicle. ⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or infomation. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023 × Virginia Beach Fire Department said that fire crews were "responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes'.

