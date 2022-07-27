‘We need to evolve’: Instagram CEO doubles down criticism over TikTok like features

Amid backlash over Instagram’s decision to make a series of changes to its app so that it looks more like its rival TikTok, the social network site’s CEO defended the move saying that the platform will continue to focus more on “reels” without comprising support for the photo features.

On Friday, Meta-owned made sweeping changes to its app that would let people make TikTok-style “reels” videos, and heavy promotion of the TikTok-style “remix” feature, and algorithm changes that are more heavily tilted towards suggested videos.

But the users were not pleased with the app’s apparent attempt to mimic TikTok. Even a petition was launched under the name of “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”

Addressing the concerns regarding the user interface changes, Instagram head Adam Mosseri posted a video on Tuesday morning, saying that he had heard concerns about a number of changes on the app, including the platform "shifting to video" over photos.

"We're going to continue to support photos. It's part of our heritage," he said.

👋🏼 There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now.



I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience.



— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

"That said I need to be honest: I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time," he added.

He also defended the platform’s new “recommendations” feature, which shows users posts from accounts they don't follow.

“The idea is to help you discover new and interesting things on Instagram that you might not even know exist,” he said.

“You can snooze all recommendations for up to a month, but we’re going to try and get better at recommendations because we think it’s one of the best ways to help creators reach a new audience and grow their following.”

“We’re going to need to evolve, because the world is changing quickly and we’re going to need to change with it,” he added.