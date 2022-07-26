Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian want some changes on Instagram

The world's most-followed woman, entrepreneur and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has an important message for Instagram. Jenner called out the photo and video sharing app for its redesign and urged it to "stop trying to be TikTok."



Jenner shared an image on Instagram stories which was a complaint of sorts from the account @illumitati. The post read as "Make Instagram Instagram again. I just want to see cute photos of my friends"



Jenner reshared the photo and wrote, 'PLEASEEEEEEE.' Moments later, her elder sister, Kim Kardashian too shared the same post with a 'PRETTY PLEASE' comment.



Owned by Meta Platforms, Instagram and Facebook have over the recent months made their format similar to TikTok - prioritizing short-form videos and an algorithm suggest users to follow accounts that they are not following.



Some users have protested the change in the format saying they want to see the posts they have signed up for, not other accounts.



Both Jenner and Kardashian have become famous thanks to the app and garnered millions of followers on the app over the years. While Jenner has 360 million followers on Instagram, her sister Kim Kardashian has 326 million followers.



In 2018, Jenner's tweet criticizing Snapchat caused the parent company Snap Inc. to lose $1.3 billion in market value in a day.



Interestingly the Kardashian-Jenner family has over the years relied heavily on Instagram for sales and promoting of their products and shows.