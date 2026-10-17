/'We'll find you, arrest you': Indian national faces up to 10 years in prison for 'illegally voting' in 2024 US election. Here's what we know

US authorities have charged an Indian national, identified as Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, with allegedly voting illegally in the 2024 US general election after falsely claiming to be an American citizen to register as a voter. According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Chaudhari faces one count of providing false information in voting and another of making a false claim of US citizenship to register to vote. If convicted, he could face a maximum of five years in prison on each count.

The case comes as the Trump administration steps up its focus on suspected electoral fraud and efforts to tighten voter registration requirements.

Trump admin's message to 'aliens'

“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences, including criminal charges and deportation,” said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

He added that under President Donald Trump, the administration would not allow votes cast illegally by non-citizens to cancel out those of American citizens. "Under President Trump’s leadership, this administration will never allow the votes of American citizens to be cancelled out by non-citizens illegally voting in our elections. Only American citizens should be electing American leaders."

What does the indictment say?

The DOJ said Chaudhari signed a voter signature certificate in Minnesota on November 5, 2024. The document required him to swear or affirm that he was a US citizen. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against him on September 10, allowing the federal criminal case to proceed. The charges, for now, are allegations, and Chaudhari's guilt has not been established in court.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division said the department would hold accountable those who knowingly make false citizenship claims to vote. “The right to vote is a sacred privilege of American citizenship, and every lawful voter deserves an election system in which that right is protected. The Department will hold accountable those who knowingly make false claims of citizenship in order to vote. The integrity of our elections depends on ensuring that only eligible citizens cast ballots and that every lawful vote is counted,” he said.

Trump previously claimed non-citizens voting cost him the 2020 election

Trump and his allies have repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Subsequently, in his current term as the POTUS, Trump's administration has repeatedly pushed for tighter checks on voter eligibility. Trump has claimed that a review by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), state voter rolls and public records identified approximately 278,000 non-citizens registered to vote in federal elections.