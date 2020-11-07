We hope 'lesson' has been learnt, says Iran on nuclear deal with USA      

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he hoped that three-year experience was a 'lesson' for the next US government. His apparent reference was Donald Trump's policy of applying 'maximum pressure on the Iranian regime just a year after it had entered into a nuclear deal with the US and other world powers. Donald Trump has withdrawn US from the nuclear deal.

"We hope the three-year experience will be a lesson for America's next administration to abide by laws and regulations and return to its commitments," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

"Our people have faced economic terrorism for the past three years and shown unparalleled resistance and patience."

Rouhani said Iran would "continue its resistance and patience until the other side bows before laws and regulations".

The Islamic republic hoped that "those imposing sanctions realise their path was wrong and that they will not achieve their goals in any way".

The nuclear deal with Iran had been struck by former US President Barack Obama after spending much of his political capital in the year 2015. The huge effort had resulted in Iran agreeing to limit its nuclear program under a deal with P5+1 (USA, Russia, UK, France, China and Germany).

Trump had unilaterally withdrawn USA from the deal and took steps to reimpose stringent sanctions on Iran.

Donald Trump is increasingly appearing to lose the White House to Joe Biden, the former Vice-president of the USA.

Biden has said he plans to embark on a "credible path to return to diplomacy" with Iran if he wins the presidency and raised the possibility of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal

Iranian officials have said they will focus on the policies of the next US administration rather than who becomes president.

Tehran has also stressed that a possible US return to the nuclear agreement would have to be accompanied by compensation for damages caused by the withdrawal and a "guarantee" it will not be repeated.

(With Reuters inputs)