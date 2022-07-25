We don't want to be a mixed race, says Hungarian PM Orban; opposition lashes out

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a controversial statement said "Hungarians are not a mixed race and we do not want to become a mixed race" causing a huge outcry.

Hungary's prime minister was speaking at an event in Romania as he reportedly said that Europeans should not mix with "non-Europeans" while adding that the "West is split in two".

Also Read: Hungarians protest against Viktor Orban’s reforms

Orban remarked that countries where European and non-European people intermingle "are no longer nations" without directly naming the countries. "In a spiritual sense, the West has moved to central Europe," he said.

"There is a war, an energy crisis and war inflation, all of this draws a screen before our eyes," he told people gathered to hear him, adding that,"this is the great historical battle we are fighting: on demography, migration and gender. This is precisely what is at stake in the left-right fight."

Watch: Why has US failed to fight racism?

The country's opposition leader Katalin Cseh hit out at Orban saying that it shows the "true colours" of the regime.

“We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race, and we do not want to become a mixed race either”



This was Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad just now, tearing into Western Europeans for “mixing with non-Europeans”



To all the Orban-fans out there: *this* is what you’re supporting pic.twitter.com/ywsEGcy7L3 — Katalin Cseh (@katka_cseh) July 23, 2022 ×

Romanian leader Alin Mituta criticised the Hungarian prime minister asserting that speaking on ethnic "purity" in a "mixed region such as central and eastern Europe is purely delusional & dangerous" while adding that "so is Mr Orban".

Speaking about race or ethnic “purity” especially in such a mixed region such as Central&Eastern Europe is purely delusional & dangerous. And so is Mr Orban.



Breaking news, Mr Orban, we ALL have mixed race&cultural origins. This is one of the great featured of being Europeans. https://t.co/c357F8HEU5 — Alin Mituta (@AlinMituta) July 23, 2022 ×

The Conservative prime minister was re-elected to office this year for the fourth time. Orban further alleged that the West was trying to "force migrants" on Central Europe.

Orban also spoke on the ongoing war in Ukraine claiming that Russia wants "security guarantees" and that peace was possible only through talks between Russia and US. "Peace is the only solution to save lives" he said on the Ukraine war.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.